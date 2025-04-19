Photo: Beyonce, Jay Z ditching USA for UK for THIS reason

Beyonce and Jay Z reportedly want to move to a new place, but not in the USA.

According to the newest findings of Daily Mail, Beyonce and her husband Jay Z are looking for a new residence in the United Kingdom.

Explaining their decision, a source close to the couple shared, “The wildfires have given them a good reason to look outside of Los Angeles to build new bases.”

For those unversed, the couple purchased a $200 million mansion located in Malibu, California.

“They will always be based in LA but the UK is on the agenda. Beyonce loves the UK because they support everything she does,” the source added.

In addition to this, the spy informed that the pair has been “focused on the Cotswolds now because of the land and space.”

“They've stayed there. They've been looking for properties and will buy if they find somewhere that feels like home, but are looking at short-term agreements while they make their decision,” the source continued.

“Beyonce wants touring to feel as normal as possible for the kids which is why hotels aren't ideal,” the insider also mentioned.

The source remarked in conclusion, “They have two [UK] properties in mind,” mentioning, “Daylesford, Lord Bamford's 1,700-acre estate, perhaps? Or Blenheim Palace?”