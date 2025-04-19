 
Dolly Parton reveals shocking night ritual before she 'sleeps'

Dolly Parton explained what she does before going to bed

Lifestyle News Desk
April 19, 2025

Dolly Parton reveals shocking night ritual before she ‘sleeps
Dolly Parton reveals shocking night ritual before she ‘sleeps'

Dolly Parton sleeps with her make-up on!

The 79-year-old legendary country music icon explained that the reason behind this is so that she can look glamorous incase an earthquake hit and that she doesn’t want to leave her bed looking a mess.

“I sleep in my make-up when I’m in California. With the earthquakes, I never know when I’m going to have to run out in the middle of the street,” she explained.

Dolly continued, “I’m not going to be on the news and look like hell, which I do without make-up. So I leave a little bit on.”

The Jolene hitmaker, who has sold more than a 100 million records also gave her two cents about the integration of Artificial Intelligence into the field of music and reassured she does not feel threatened as an artist with the latest tech.

“But I’d rather have my own voice out there, good or bad, instead of somebody recreating me using AI,” she said further explaining, “I will hopefully be working till my last breath. If I live to be in my nineties, I’ll be standing in these high heels and I’ll still be writing and singing.”

“All through the years, people have thought that I was too gaudy. Too this, too that. As far as how I wear my make-up, how I dress, I don’t care what people think,” Dolly Parton concluded. 

