Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Prince William amid new update on King Charles abdication

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about future king Prince William amid new update on King Charles abdication.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich has claimed that King Charles has no plans to give up the throne anytime soon.

The royal expert explained the last time a royal abdicated, it caused a “crisis” in the UK, something “the Firm” won’t want to repeat yet again.

However, she continued, “Prince William has been assuming more responsibilities and there have been preparations for more transitions of responsibility.

“Both Prince William and Princess Catherine have been readying to assume leadership roles with an accelerated schedule of preparation for their future positions as king and queen. But most certainly, they are not in any way actively seeking an immediate ascension.”

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla has said that King Charles is driven by “helping others” so there is no chance of him reducing his workload.

Amid these claims, palace has made a big announcement about the Prince of Wales.

The palace says, “24 April 2025: The Prince of Wales will visit Mentivity, Westmoreland Road, London, SE17.”