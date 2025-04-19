 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Prince William amid new update on King Charles abdication

Queen Camilla has also said King Charles is driven by “helping others”

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

April 19, 2025

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Prince William amid new update on King Charles abdication
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Prince William amid new update on King Charles abdication

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about future king Prince William amid new update on King Charles abdication.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich has claimed that King Charles has no plans to give up the throne anytime soon.

The royal expert explained the last time a royal abdicated, it caused a “crisis” in the UK, something “the Firm” won’t want to repeat yet again.

However, she continued, “Prince William has been assuming more responsibilities and there have been preparations for more transitions of responsibility.

“Both Prince William and Princess Catherine have been readying to assume leadership roles with an accelerated schedule of preparation for their future positions as king and queen. But most certainly, they are not in any way actively seeking an immediate ascension.”

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla has said that King Charles is driven by “helping others” so there is no chance of him reducing his workload.

Amid these claims, palace has made a big announcement about the Prince of Wales.

The palace says, “24 April 2025: The Prince of Wales will visit Mentivity, Westmoreland Road, London, SE17.”

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Prince William amid new update on King Charles abdication

Tom Felton praises Jason Isaacs' ‘The White Lotus'
Tom Felton praises Jason Isaacs' ‘The White Lotus'
Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez call it quits after 12 years of marriage
Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez call it quits after 12 years of marriage
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates daughter's birthday, honours late son
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates daughter's birthday, honours late son
Dolly Parton reveals shocking night ritual before she ‘sleeps'
Dolly Parton reveals shocking night ritual before she ‘sleeps'
Beyonce, Jay Z ditching USA for UK for THIS reason
Beyonce, Jay Z ditching USA for UK for THIS reason
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin in bad place amid marital woes: Source
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin in bad place amid marital woes: Source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's foundation talks about 'building bridges' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's foundation talks about 'building bridges'
Khloe Kardashian addresses Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker's affair in rare statement?
Khloe Kardashian addresses Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker's affair in rare statement?