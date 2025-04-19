Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates daughter's birthday, honours late son

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his daughter, Bella’s birthday and paid tribute to her twin brother, who passed away in 2022.

The Portuguese soccer legend marked Bella’s third birthday and taking to his official Instagram account, he posted a picture of him kissing her on the forehead, with the caption, "¡Feliz día, mi amor! Nuestro amor siempre está contigo. #AngelyBella."

The hashtag refers to Bella’s late twin brother, Angel, as per PEOPLE magazine.

Bella is the daughter of Ronaldo and his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez, whom he has been dating since 2017.

For Bella and Angel, Rodriguez posted her own sweet tribute to her children, uploading a video of the sportsman saying "I love you very much" to Bella, who wore a pink tutu.

"My babies are 3 years old today I love you with all my heart. This video with dad is one of my favorites, Congratulations and thank you so much for choosing me as your mom," Rodriguez captioned the video.

Back in 2022, the couple marked the birth of Bella and the demise of their twin son, Angel. Cristiano Ronaldo announced:

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."