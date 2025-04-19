Hugh Jackman 'rectifies' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' error on stage

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds friendship turned into professional partnership with their 2024 hit film Deadpool & Wolverine.

But Hugh has “one little gripe” about the blockbuster Marvel film, which made $1.338 billion at the box office. He jokingly shared that he was put in every scene of the movie except for the opening scene, which showed Deadpool dancing to *NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye. This didn’t sit right with him since he’s always been a dancer and performer, unlike Reynolds.

He revealed his complaint about pal Ryan to his audience at Radio City Music Hall during once of his From New York, With Love shows.

According to The Daily Mail newspaper, Hugh said, “Don’t tell Ryan… I don’t need to be in every scene in the movie. But Ryan is a writer. And when I see the script, I see that the scene that I’m not in is the opening sequence which is a dance number to an NSYNC song by Ryan.”

He quipped: “I’m like, the one scene I’m not in has dance. Now Ryan, he’s very talented, but dancing?”

The X-Men star then said he’d “rectify” the issue and invited his trainer Beth Lewis on stage and the duo then performed the “the dance that got away.”

Hugh Jackman is set to perform six more shows at Radio City Music Hall.