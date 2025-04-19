Prince William's decision questioned after protest against King Charles

Prince William's decision to appoint Jason Knauf as chief executive of the Earthshot Prize has been criticized by an anti-monarchy group.

Commenting on the Prince of Wales's decision, Republic, said "The Earthshot prize is an independent charity. Is William telling their trustees who to appoint to senior posts?".

Republic made the comment on an X post shared by royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

The organization's comment came as it staged a protest against King Charles after Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral.

Jason Knauf's appointment raised some eyebrows as it was made months after his interview with 60 Minutes Australia during which he spoke positively about Prince William's future role as king.

The former CEO of the Royal Foundation said William will "bring [so] much down-to-earth wisdom and connection" when he becomes king.

Knauf also described Prince William as "what you see is what you get", implying that he is genuine and authentic.

The man played a significant role in the rift that erupted between Prince Harry and his elder brother.

Knauf had also deposed against Meghan Markle in a lawsuit while he was still working for Prince William and Kate Middleton.