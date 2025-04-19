Kate Middleton, Prince William raise 'eyebrows' at palace with major decision

Kate Middleton and Prince William have sparked concerns at palace with their major decision following their return from family vacations.

According to a report by Us Weekly, the big decision by the Prince and Princess of Wales have raised ‘eyebrows at the palace.’

The report, citing sources, claims Kate and William will be spending Easter in their country house, Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the royal couple have decided to skip the Royal Family's annual church service celebration.

Commenting on the future king and queen’s decision, the insiders told the publication, per the Marie Claire, "This is a big deal."

"It's royal tradition for the family to attend this together. Everyone understood the family not attending last year when Kate was sick but there's been a lot of raised eyebrows at the palace about William's decision to skip again this year. It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub."

Last year, they also did not attend the family event as Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer and had stepped back from her official duties while she was undergoing treatment.