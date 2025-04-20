 
Geo News

Prince Harry security ‘paranoia' is ‘over the top', slams expert

Prince Harry is insistent on getting his security in the UK

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 20, 2025

Prince Harry is adamant on fighting until he gets what he wants, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is appealing at the High Court after he was rejected taxpayer funded security in the UK, is traumatised by his past.

Royal expert Sarah Hewson said: “He is not going to let this one go, regardless of what the outcome of this is.”

Meanwhile, The Sun royal editor Matt Wilkinson said: “I’m going to be contrary here”, adding that five years on from Megxit “he’s been over many, many times” to the UK.

“Is he just going a bit over the top here? I mean, why is he obsessed with the security?”

Cameron Walker, GB News royal correspondent, said: “It goes back to his paranoia… it goes back to what happened with his mother in the tunnel in Paris in 1997.”

“Clearly that would have been incredibly traumatic for him,” said Mr Walker.

Loretta Devine spills the beans on her 2 'big fights' with Sheryl Lee Ralph
Loretta Devine spills the beans on her 2 'big fights' with Sheryl Lee Ralph
Kate Middleton likely to make appearance with King on Sunday
Kate Middleton likely to make appearance with King on Sunday
Bianca Censori surpasses Taylor Swift in Instagram followers
Bianca Censori surpasses Taylor Swift in Instagram followers
Amanda Seyfried looks back at her ad with Lindsay Lohan
Amanda Seyfried looks back at her ad with Lindsay Lohan
Thousands watch Megyn Kelly's parody of Meghan Markle show video
Thousands watch Megyn Kelly's parody of Meghan Markle show
Prince Harry 'stuck' in Meghan Markle 'billionaire' dreams video
Prince Harry 'stuck' in Meghan Markle 'billionaire' dreams
Vince Vaughn: neither conservative nor Trump supporter
Vince Vaughn: neither conservative nor Trump supporter
How did Robert Downey Jr. get huge roles amid addiction?
How did Robert Downey Jr. get huge roles amid addiction?