Prince Harry security ‘paranoia' is ‘over the top', slams expert

Prince Harry is adamant on fighting until he gets what he wants, says an expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who is appealing at the High Court after he was rejected taxpayer funded security in the UK, is traumatised by his past.

Royal expert Sarah Hewson said: “He is not going to let this one go, regardless of what the outcome of this is.”

Meanwhile, The Sun royal editor Matt Wilkinson said: “I’m going to be contrary here”, adding that five years on from Megxit “he’s been over many, many times” to the UK.

“Is he just going a bit over the top here? I mean, why is he obsessed with the security?”

Cameron Walker, GB News royal correspondent, said: “It goes back to his paranoia… it goes back to what happened with his mother in the tunnel in Paris in 1997.”

“Clearly that would have been incredibly traumatic for him,” said Mr Walker.