Al Pacino makes shocking statement about 'The Exorcist'

The Exorcist is one of the most successful horror films in Hollywood, but Al Pacino has never seen it.



His revelation comes on the heels of his upcoming The Ritual, where he plays an exorcist.

“I didn’t even see ‘The Exorcist’ in my life,” The Godfather star said, adding, “It’s a great film, I hear. I should see it. I think I’m strong enough to see it now.”

Dan Stevens, his co-star, told the Oscar winner that “The Exorcist” was directed by “your friend Billy Friedkin.”

Pacino and Friedkin had previously worked on the 1980 movie Cruising. It was the film in which the latter slammed the 84-year-old for not being as prepared as his fellow actors on set.

“I don’t give a flying **** into a rolling donut about what Al Pacino thinks,” he said at the time. “I cared a lot about what Tommy Lee Jones thought, because this guy was a brilliant, professional, prepared actor."

"And he would think about his character more than me, the director. He would come to set with brilliant ideas, and I don’t feel the same about Pacino," the director concluded.