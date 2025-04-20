Meghan Markle ‘secret smile' that screams for Harry love

Meghan Markle’s coy love towards Prince Harry has been revealed by an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who never fails to showcase her non verbal love for her husband, showcased similar emotions at the One Young World summit in Manchester in 2022.

Judi James, a body language expert, said: "Meghan's 'love language' has always been about very public verbal and non-verbal declarations of the kind of coy and gushing responses that tend to normally define the wedding stage of a relationship."

She told MailOnline: "The Duchess' coyness rituals here are used as a nod or a knowing aside to the audience. Telling them she's 'thrilled' to welcome 'my husband' to the summit, she performs a secretive-looking smile.

"Her head dips slightly, her cheeks become the 'apple' shape of bashful coyness, her brows raise for emphasis and her smile involves a puckering of the lower lip as though she's trying to self-censor her own signals of being a woman besotted and in love. When she refers to 'my husband,' her facial movements imply she is momentarily overwhelmed by that love."