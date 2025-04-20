How Patrick Schwarzenegger's dad reacted to 'The White Lotus'

Patrick Schwarzenegger was "surprised" to see his dad's reaction to The White Lotus.

The actor, 31, got candid about his new hit HBO series in a recent interview with Parade, offering an insider look at his family's opinion of it.

"I was surprised at how much he loved it. He thought it was so funny," before revealing the Terminator star's favourite characters from The White Lotus.

"His favourite were the three ladies [Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon and Leslie Bibb]. He thought they were so funny, which I thought was funny, that he thought that they were the best," Patrick told the publication.

He continued, "It's always cool to have people watch your work and enjoy the work, and see it and tell you that. And for a show like this, it's just a cool moment, because your friends and your family and everyone is watching it, and obviously rooting for me as Patrick, but also rooting for the character and for the show. And so it just was a cool moment."

Patrick has previously opened up about his efforts being reduced to assumptions of nepotism. He insisted in another interview that he's been training for years and wished he had used a different last name.

"I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is," he told The Sunday Times.

"They’re not seeing that I’ve had ten years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on. Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name."