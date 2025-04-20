Justin, Hailey Bieber gush over baby Jack Blues

Justin Bieber just shared a rare glimpse of his son, Jack Blues.

After the Sorry hitmaker spent rather wild nights during Coachella season, with a video of him planting a kiss on the cheek of rapper Sexyy Red particularly going viral, he shared a picture of his son with his followers.

Jack could be seen crawling on floor, wearing a yellow shirt and green shorts, a snap reposted by his mother, Hailey, which she captioned, “my baby is getting so big.”

This comes a day after Justin attended another fun night at the star-studded Friday Nights In The Desert event in the city of Thermal, not far from the venue of Coachella.

As per TMZ, the Canadian artist was spotted with close friends as well as other celebrities including Megan Thee Stallion.

Organizers also informed that Justin also performed that night, singing hit tracks such as What Do You Mean? And attended the event with his wife Hailey, though the couple were not pictured together.

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber was seen enjoying his time at a night club, where in a now-viral video, he was approached by rapper Sexyy Red and while she greeted him by sitting next to him, the Baby hitmaker leaned forward and kissed the side of her face before grinning ear-to-ear.