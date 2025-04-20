Benson Boone pokes fun at 2025 Coachella crowd

Benson Boone is not afraid to call an audience out!

Coachella attendees witnessed an incredible set by the Beautiful Things hitmaker, that is he brought upon stage, the legendary Brian May, Queen guitarist, to perform Bohemian Rhapsody.

However, Boone was left disappointed by the crowd’s lack of enthusiasm, even though the performance marked a career high for him and marked May’s comeback to music seven months after her suffered from a “minor stroke.”

To troll the audience, the Cry singer did not hide his disappointment and brought out May on stage again, sort of.

As he created hype for his second Coachella performance, writing on his TikTok video “Just wait till you see who I bring up for Bohemian Rhapsody today,” only for the guest to be the legendary musician in a cardboard cut-out!

On April 18, as fans awaited the special guest’s arrival, the Slow It Down crooner performed Bohemian Rhapsody once again, even wearing Queen’s late vocalist, Freddie Mercury-inspired cape in his honour.

After the first verse of the classic track, Benson Boone revealed the two-dimensional figure of May, a life-size cut-out that wielded a guitar.