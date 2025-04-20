Green Day puts rumors of Charli XCX feud to rest

Green Day and Charli XCX are going strong!

Billie Joe Armstrong took the Coachella stage and rocked a Brat hat, putting rumours of tension between his band and the Speed Drive singer, to rest.

This comes after the first weekend of Coachella saw Charli XCX invite a number of artists to the stage, the same who were featured in her Brat remix album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.

Her performance happened before Green Day’s headlining slot that night and was then later pictured wearing an afterparty sash that read: “Miss should be headliner.”

This drew online backlash from Green Day fans, calling it insensitive as the iconic band had used their slot to address pressing issues such as the Israel-Palestine conflict and aims at US President, Donald Trump.

Green Day’s headlining performance saw them change the lyrics of their track, Jesus of Suburbia lyrics, with frontman Armstrong singing, “Runnin’ away from pain like the kids from Palestine/Tales from another broken home,” replacing the original line, “Runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimised.”

A user on social media wrote, “Green day making a political statement about s**t that actually matters > pop girlies singing about coke.”

“Green Day used their Coachella headliner slot to speak up for good. They are still bigger than her,” another wrote at that time.