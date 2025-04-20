Prince William disappoints Meghan Markle, Harry with latest decision?

Prince William has apparently left his estranged brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle disappointed with his latest decision.

According to a report by the List, the Prince of Wales has accidentally exposed his true feelings on Meghan and Harry’s bully accusations with his decision regarding the Earthshot Prize CEO appointment.

Following the decision, the Earthshot Prize has announced that its CEO, Hannah Jones, will step down from her role this summer after four years.

She will continue to provide strategic advice on innovation and sustainability to Kensington Palace.

Jason Knauf, the former CEO of the Royal Foundation, has been appointed by the Board of Trustees as CEO.

As per the List, Jason Knauf, who served as an aide to the royal family, had accused Meghan and Harry of bullying house staff back in 2018.

When the accusations were filed, the future king did not publicly comment on his thoughts, but the Prince has seemingly exposed his feelings about the incident now after hiring the accuser as the CEO of the Earthshot Prize, an award founded by Prince William.

Prince William’s decision will likely disappoint the California-based royal couple as Meghan and Harry were hurt by the bullying claims at that time.