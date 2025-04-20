Kate Hudson gets adorable birthday wish from eldest son Ryder Russell Robinson

Son of Kate Hudson shared an adorable photo to celebrate his mom’s 46th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Ryder Russell Robinson, the eldest son of Kate, posted a throwback photo.

To mark the special occasion of the actress and singer’s birthday, Ryder posted a throwback photo from his childhood.

The adorable photo showed Kate holding Ryder in the pool as he wore floaties on his arms.

However, Scissor Sisters’ I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ played in the background.

Moreover, just a few hours ago Ryder also shared a photo of himself and his siblings sitting with Kate.

In the caption, the 21-year-old wrote, “Momma bday!!” alongside a red heart emoji.

It is worth mentioning that the A Little White Lie actress is a mommy to three children: two sons and a daughter.

She shares the eldest son Ryder Russell Robinson with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. Meanwhile her second son Bingham, 13, with her ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

Moreover, Kate Hudson shares daughter Rani, 6, with her fiance Danny Fujikawa.