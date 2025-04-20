Walter Goggins' emotional confession about 'The White Lotus' comes to light

Walter Goggins has finally revealed how he felt after learning about his role in The White Lotus season 3.

While conversing with Daily Mail, the 53-year-old actor, who played the role of broken Rick Hatchett in The White Lotus, shared that he wept bitterly when he told his wife Nadia Connors about his inclusion in the franchise.

Calling to mind that moment, Goggins quipped, “It’s a golden ticket, but more than that, it was just the opportunity to go on a journey that comes from that man’s [White’s] imagination. Things that are interesting to him are interesting to me.”

“I’m so relieved it’s out in the world,’ he said, referring to the final episode.

“It’s been uplifting getting to finally talk to people aboaut it. For the first time in a long time I can exhale. A big exhale. Rick Hatchett was a lot to carry,” the Django Unchained star remarked.

For the unversed, Goggins, a twice Emmy-nominated actor, depicted Hatchett, who goes on a mission with his younger partner Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) to take revenge for his father’s death.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that The White Lotus, a creation of Mike White, aired its final episode of season 3, titled Amor Fati, on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, which is also available to stream on Max.