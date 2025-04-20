'Emily in Paris' season 5 loses one of the biggest stars

Emily in Paris is set to return on Netflix for the fifth season.

While the cast line-up has finally been announced, one major name is off the list for next season.

Camille Razat, who played the role of Camille, will not return to the Netflix show, as reported by multiple outlets.

For those unaware, Camille has been one of the major characters in the show. She was featured in Emily in Paris from the first season. Camille, played the role of Lily Collins’ character Emily’s friend.

However, Lily and Camille were fighting by the fourth season over the love interest Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo.

Notably, by the end of fourth season, the Girls with Balls star’s character Camille was seen packing and leaving.

It is worth mentioning that while Camille Razat has reportedly been struck from the list, other cast members including Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lily Collins, and Leroy-Beauliu are set to return for the fifth season of Emily in Paris.