Marvel plans to surprise 'Black Panther' fans

Eyes of Wakanda is the upcoming animated series in Phase 6. It will have four episodes and be released on August 6.



However, according to The Direct, Marvel Animation will release the first episode early, and director and executive producer Todd Harris will provide behind-the-scenes details.

It’s part of The Walt Disney Company's plan to showcase its animated projects, including Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2, at the forthcoming Annecy International Film Festival, which will take place on June 9.

Moreover, the show is at odds with other animated series of the MCU because it is set within the Scared Timeline.

While Eyes of Wakanda will explore the history of Wakanda as warriors of the nation search for missing vibranium.

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther, recently explained why he chose to make Sinners the first and not the third installment of the superhero.

“It is interesting for you to ask where this came from and timing it before Black Panther 3," the 38-year-old explained to Deadline.

“It was my realization that I had been on this path of what I could make and what I wanted to make. And realizing they had all been in the service of stories that were outside of myself," he continued.

Ryan further explained, "I found a way into all of them, but Fruitvale Station was a real story that happened. Creed, that I was making for my dad, that was my way in, but that was Sly Stallone’s, and Irwin Winkler and Bob Chartoff, their thing."

"I reframed it and made it personal, but that was still their thing. Black Panther, that was an open directing assignment, a job I was hired for," the filmmaker said.

But he pointed out, "But I looked up, and I got two kids now, one was born in Georgia while I was there making a movie. And I said, bro, I’m almost 40. I got this company that can make things."

"I’ve engaged with audiences all over the planet, man. Who can say, at my age, that they’ve had four movies released theatrically? And yet I still haven’t really opened myself up to the audience," Ryan concluded.