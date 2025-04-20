 
Geo News

Marvel plans to surprise 'Black Panther' fans

Reports say the surprise has to do with 'Black Panther's upcoming series 'Eyes of Wakanda'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 20, 2025

Marvel plans to surprise Black Panther fans
Marvel plans to surprise 'Black Panther' fans

Eyes of Wakanda is the upcoming animated series in Phase 6. It will have four episodes and be released on August 6.

However, according to The Direct, Marvel Animation will release the first episode early, and director and executive producer Todd Harris will provide behind-the-scenes details.

It’s part of The Walt Disney Company's plan to showcase its animated projects, including Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2, at the forthcoming Annecy International Film Festival, which will take place on June 9.

Moreover, the show is at odds with other animated series of the MCU because it is set within the Scared Timeline.

While Eyes of Wakanda will explore the history of Wakanda as warriors of the nation search for missing vibranium.

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther, recently explained why he chose to make Sinners the first and not the third installment of the superhero.

“It is interesting for you to ask where this came from and timing it before Black Panther 3," the 38-year-old explained to Deadline.

“It was my realization that I had been on this path of what I could make and what I wanted to make. And realizing they had all been in the service of stories that were outside of myself," he continued.

Ryan further explained, "I found a way into all of them, but Fruitvale Station was a real story that happened. Creed, that I was making for my dad, that was my way in, but that was Sly Stallone’s, and Irwin Winkler and Bob Chartoff, their thing."

"I reframed it and made it personal, but that was still their thing. Black Panther, that was an open directing assignment, a job I was hired for," the filmmaker said.

But he pointed out, "But I looked up, and I got two kids now, one was born in Georgia while I was there making a movie. And I said, bro, I’m almost 40. I got this company that can make things."

"I’ve engaged with audiences all over the planet, man. Who can say, at my age, that they’ve had four movies released theatrically? And yet I still haven’t really opened myself up to the audience," Ryan concluded.

Prince William, Kate Middleton feuding with King Charles? video
Prince William, Kate Middleton feuding with King Charles?
Prince Harry upset over 'horrible' criticism Meghan Markle faces video
Prince Harry upset over 'horrible' criticism Meghan Markle faces
Walter Goggins' emotional confession about 'The White Lotus' comes to light
Walter Goggins' emotional confession about 'The White Lotus' comes to light
Kate Hudson gets adorable birthday wish from eldest son Ryder Russell Robinson
Kate Hudson gets adorable birthday wish from eldest son Ryder Russell Robinson
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's Easter away from Royal Family video
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's Easter away from Royal Family
Real Reason Prince Andrew attended Easter service King Charles and royals video
Real Reason Prince Andrew attended Easter service King Charles and royals
Lacey Chabert reveals why 'Party of Five' cast 'burst into tears' after final scene
Lacey Chabert reveals why 'Party of Five' cast 'burst into tears' after final scene
Joey Lawrence shares his unforgettable childhood memory with late John Candy
Joey Lawrence shares his unforgettable childhood memory with late John Candy