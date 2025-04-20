Real reason behind Prince William, Kate Middleton Easter absence

Prince William and Kate Middleton chose not to accompany the rest of the Royal family members for the annual Easter service at Windsor for the second year running.

The Prince and Princess of Wales instead had a quiet family weekend in Norfolk, revealed royal expert, sharing that they had King Charles’s approval.

The couple stayed home with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to enjoy some downtime before school resumes.

Royal expert Charles Rae told GB News that the decision isn’t a snub but shows their priorities have shifted, especially with the King’s full support.

"I'll tell you exactly what's going on, that the Wales's have decided that they're going to spend the Easter weekend with their family in Norfolk, and the whole ducking out, if you like, of the traditional Easter service,” he said of the Waleses absence.

They added, "Last year they didn't attend the Easter service either, because Easter came just after the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer."

"They've had the King's permission, so it's not as if it's a snub or anything like that, it's all above board.

"They have recently returned from France where they had a little skiing holiday, but they wanted to specifically spend the rest of this Easter holiday because the kids go back to school - so it's not a snub, they've just decided to do their own thing."