How did Blake Lively become Penn Badgley saviour?

Penn Badgley is one of the Hollywood hit actors. But there was a time when he had a rough phase in his life. According to him, his ex-girlfriend Blake Lively saved him from there.

His warm words for the Green Lantern actress resurfaced ahead of the final season of You as he said it was his Gossip Girl co-star who saved him from going toward substance abuse.



"To be honest, I never struggled with substance. Blake didn't drink, and I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road,” he told Variety in 2023.

He further explained, "Like anybody who experiences some degree of fame and wealth, I was presented with the universal truth that not only does it not make your life better or easier, it actually can greatly complicate things, and make you quite unhappy."

Penn and Blake dated for three years while working on Gossip Girls. During the show, they parted ways but continued to work amicably until the series' end