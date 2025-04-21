 
Geo News

'Captain America' hypes up next 'Avengers'

Anthony Mackie teases shooting of 'Avengers: Doomsday' in new post

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Captain America hypes up next Avengers
'Captain America' hypes up next 'Avengers'

Avengers: Doomsday is in the works in London and as several superheroes assembling there, so does Captain America.

Played by Anthony Mackie, the actor on Instagram wrote a brief yet insightful post.

"And so it begins...,” he penned with his snap without giving many details.

In the next Avengers, there will be the entry of several X-Men and, for Anthony, he has a bunch of favourites.

“Look, I am a big Cyclops fan. That's my favorite X-Men. I have a Cyclops action figure on my key chain that I've had since high school,” he told Screen Rant.

“When I was in high school, the X-Men cartoon was really big, and this was before the movies. I've always been a huge Cyclops fan, and I'm really, really excited - hopefully, knock on wood - for them to be a part of it and come into it. [I'm excited] to hang out with Xavier and Beast and all those guys.”

“But my favorite is Nightcrawler. If I can hang out with one character? Me and Nightcrawler in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras for two weeks, that's what I do,” Anthony concluded.

Bowen Yang breaks silence on Aimee Lou Wood 'SNL' controversy
Bowen Yang breaks silence on Aimee Lou Wood 'SNL' controversy
Margot Robbie makes surprising appearance months after welcoming first baby
Margot Robbie makes surprising appearance months after welcoming first baby
Billy Joel puts 'life at risk' to set kids up for life
Billy Joel puts 'life at risk' to set kids up for life
Sarah Ferguson Easter appearance hints at Royal comeback
Sarah Ferguson Easter appearance hints at Royal comeback
Christina Ricci discusses the importance of loving herself
Christina Ricci discusses the importance of loving herself
Michael B Jordan led horror movie achieves historic audience score
Michael B Jordan led horror movie achieves historic audience score
King Charles breaks silence after ‘traditional' Easter service
King Charles breaks silence after ‘traditional' Easter service
Princess Anne repeats THIS outfit for Easter 2025
Princess Anne repeats THIS outfit for Easter 2025