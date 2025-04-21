'Captain America' hypes up next 'Avengers'

Avengers: Doomsday is in the works in London and as several superheroes assembling there, so does Captain America.

Played by Anthony Mackie, the actor on Instagram wrote a brief yet insightful post.

"And so it begins...,” he penned with his snap without giving many details.

In the next Avengers, there will be the entry of several X-Men and, for Anthony, he has a bunch of favourites.

“Look, I am a big Cyclops fan. That's my favorite X-Men. I have a Cyclops action figure on my key chain that I've had since high school,” he told Screen Rant.

“When I was in high school, the X-Men cartoon was really big, and this was before the movies. I've always been a huge Cyclops fan, and I'm really, really excited - hopefully, knock on wood - for them to be a part of it and come into it. [I'm excited] to hang out with Xavier and Beast and all those guys.”

“But my favorite is Nightcrawler. If I can hang out with one character? Me and Nightcrawler in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras for two weeks, that's what I do,” Anthony concluded.