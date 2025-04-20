Billy Joel puts 'life at risk' to set kids up for life

Billy Joel has no plans to slow down even after suffering medical issues

Piano man Billy Joel can’t wait to get back to performing on stages but his loved ones fear he’s putting his life at risk.

"He loves the spotlight so much, and of course the massive paychecks it brings, and no one is telling him to retire,” a mole said, per Radar Online.

"They just want to see him slow down and take better care of himself. He's all gas and no brakes and it's going to cost him," they continued.

Joel had to put off his shows when he suffered a fall during a show in February and had to receive a surgery afterward. The singer is receiving physical therapy and his tour is set to resume in July.

"Billy pushed himself hard over the last 12 months, and given his age and some of his physical challenges, nobody is surprised he needs a medical break, nor is anybody shocked that he plans to get right back on stage the second he's fully recovered," another tipster explained.

The tipster also claimed that the singer is tempted to keep performing since he’s paid very well for his performances.

"Billy has turned his live performing into the core focus of his life, and he continues to be compensated incredibly well every time he steps on stage,” noted the source.

"He intends to keep making incredible money for years to come, and the money and adulation really have kept him going in the many years since he stopped recording new music,” explained the source.

The mole raised concern that Billy Joel is “running around the stage like mad, trying to do fancy footwork like he's still in his 20s” and putting his health at risk as he wants to set his kids – Della, 9, and Remy, 7, and Alexa, 39 – up for life.