Prince Andrew ‘restricted' body language at Easter service laid bare

Prince Andrew is keeping a low profile during Easter celebrations

Lifestyle News Desk
April 21, 2025

Prince Andrew is not trying to grab public attention as he attends a poignant occasion with King Charles.

The Duke of York, who attended Easter Sunday Mattins service at St George's Chapel, Windsor this week, kept away from the media in a low profile body language.

Body language expert Judi James explained: "Having kept a low profile until that point, Andrew suddenly appeared from the shadows of the chapel entrance to air his profile and status a little in the sunshine.

Andrew was further noticed to be only chatting with his brother-in-law, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

"He looked restricted to chatting to Tim rather than mingling with any groups but that didn't stop him from splaying his legs and standing with one arm across his stomach with his open jacket and one hand performing some authoritative downward points with his index finger as he spoke to an awkward-looking Tim,” noted Ms James.

