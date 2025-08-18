‘Peaky Blinders' show a rare update for fans

‘Peaky Blinders’ has offered its fans a rare update into whats to come next

Fans of Peaky Blinders have just been gifted a special premiere update, with a first look.

It has been shared on Instagram, and is a brand new show, promising a look into how children navigate power.

From the makers of Peaky Blinders the streaming giant’s caption reads, “the head of the Guinness brewery is dead. now his children must navigate power, rebellion and scandal…or risk losing it all [beer emoji] from the creator of Peaky Blinders, House Of Guinness arrives on Netflix 25 September”.

The historical drama, House of Guinness shows off the rise of the Guinness family, during the turn of the 19th century.

It will drop on September 25th, and even fans cannot wait for it to drop.

Messages came flooding in the moment Netflix shared the announcement.

