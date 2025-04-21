Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley debuted their new romance on Easter.

On Sunday, the Bedazzled actress took to her instagram account to announce her relationship by sharing a PDA packed post.

In the snap, Hurley can be seen beaming a smile as she leaned onto the 63-year-old country singer, giving a sweet peck on her face.

The pair, who were leaning against a fence, their outfits were giving coordinated vibes as Harley sported a pair of jeans with a blue plaid shirt and a cowboy hat.

While the Achy Breaky Heart crooner wore a loose light blue button-down shirt, black plaid loose trousers, and a green floppy bunny headband.

Harley kept the caption short with a holiday wish, as the PDA packed picture spoke for itself, marking Harley and Cyrus's first public appearance.

"Happy Easter," she captioned the post.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair had shared screen in 2022's Christmas in Paradise, yet it is unknown when they began dating.

Last year in August, Cyrus finalized his divorce with singer Firerose while Hurley previously dated cricketer Shane Warne, was also married to Arun Nayar, had a 13-year-long relationship with Hugh Grant, and also shares a son, Damian, with the late Steve Bing.