 
Geo News

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal

The pair left fans shocked with a PDA-packed snap

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley debuted their new romance on Easter.

On Sunday, the Bedazzled actress took to her instagram account to announce her relationship by sharing a PDA packed post.

In the snap, Hurley can be seen beaming a smile as she leaned onto the 63-year-old country singer, giving a sweet peck on her face.

The pair, who were leaning against a fence, their outfits were giving coordinated vibes as Harley sported a pair of jeans with a blue plaid shirt and a cowboy hat.

While the Achy Breaky Heart crooner wore a loose light blue button-down shirt, black plaid loose trousers, and a green floppy bunny headband.

Harley kept the caption short with a holiday wish, as the PDA packed picture spoke for itself, marking Harley and Cyrus's first public appearance.

"Happy Easter," she captioned the post.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair had shared screen in 2022's Christmas in Paradise, yet it is unknown when they began dating.

Last year in August, Cyrus finalized his divorce with singer Firerose while Hurley previously dated cricketer Shane Warne, was also married to Arun Nayar, had a 13-year-long relationship with Hugh Grant, and also shares a son, Damian, with the late Steve Bing.

Emma Slater, Alan Bernsten seemingly debut relationship with bold move
Emma Slater, Alan Bernsten seemingly debut relationship with bold move
Eminem's daughter Hailie celebrates her son's first easter with sweet snap
Eminem's daughter Hailie celebrates her son's first easter with sweet snap
Who wore it better? Victoria Beckham takes style cues from Nicola Peltz
Who wore it better? Victoria Beckham takes style cues from Nicola Peltz
Paris Hilton reveals bittersweet advice about fame she still holds on to
Paris Hilton reveals bittersweet advice about fame she still holds on to
Prince Andrew treated Easter service like ‘debutant ball' video
Prince Andrew treated Easter service like ‘debutant ball'
Bianca Censori makes daring return to social media
Bianca Censori makes daring return to social media
Prince Andrew grins through Easter service, but tensions with Royals continue
Prince Andrew grins through Easter service, but tensions with Royals continue
King Charles ‘cannot have conversations' with Prince Harry: Here's why
King Charles ‘cannot have conversations' with Prince Harry: Here's why