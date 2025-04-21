 
Bella Ramsey shares progress on movie about teenage anorexia

The 21-year-old actor gets candid about attempt at scriptwriting and directing

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Bella Ramsey has a new movie in the pipeline and the storyline is quite personal.

The 21-year-old actress, who shot to fame as a child star playing Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, spilled beans on an upcoming film Toast And Jam in a recent interview.

The British actor, who goes by they/them pronouns, began by recalling their time away from home and the demanding nature of playing the lead.

"Leading a show, you have the responsibility of that on your shoulders," Bella told The Observer, referring to being cast as the lead, Mildred Hubble, in a BBC TV adaptation of The Worst Witch books.

"There is a maturity that's required of you that thankfully came quite naturally to me, but it's just... it's hard. It's just hard," the actor elaborated.

The Last of Us star then revealed that those experiences were the main inspiration behind the upcoming film.

Bella also spoke of the progress so far on the film, which will mark the actor's directorial debut.

"It's finished," Bella said of the script. "I've finished it so many times, but now it's finished-finished, ready-to-be-sent-out finished."

The actor also touched upon their teenage life, admitting that they missed out on it as they experienced fame.

"There is now an element of me looking back and being like, 'Oh, I was never a teenager.' I do feel like I went from kid to adult," they added. "I had to show up on set every day and be responsible and have this very adult job."

