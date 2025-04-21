Aimee Lou Wood fans discover her famous lookalike sister

Aimee Lou Wood happens to share an uncanny resemblance with her younger sister.

The White Lotus star's fans were mindblown when they come across a podcast connecting the dots and also revealing that the lookalike sister also happens to be popular herself with over 125,000 Instagram followers.

"You might’ve seen @emilywoodmakeup on your FYP doing a full glam look with just a single lip liner. But did you know her sister is The White Lotus star @aimeelouwood? The Wood sisters are out here thriving,” the podcast pointed out on social media.

Fans could not contain their excitement at the realisation, with one responding to the post, writing, “No way! How cool. I love her makeup vids.”

Another user chimed in, “I had no idea they are so cute the both of them,” while a third follower commented, “I thought it was a bit but they’re actually sisters lol.”

When the actress, 31, got mocked in a Saturday Night Live skit over her teeth, her younger sister, 28, immediately rushed to her support on social media.

"My [world] @aimeelouwood. She is out here personifying the word POWERHOUSE. The admiration I have for this woman is nuts. Beyond comprehension," the make-up expert wrote at the time.

"JUST like my feelings of deep animalistic protectiveness over her. The greatest big sister. My best human on the planet. Her authenticity and originality is incomparable. My god we are really madly blessed to experience life on earth at the same time as her," she added.