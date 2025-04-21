Kanye West goes back on his words in new statement

Kanye West, now known as Ye has finally set the record straight after months upon months of Nazi allegations.

For those unversed with all this, the rapper previously issued a statement claiming the exact opposite over on X (formerly known as Twitter) too.

At the time he said, “I love Hitler, how what bi—es” and quickly followed that by adding “I’m a Nazi” and “Hitler was sooooo fresh”. (Sic)

But this time around his statement appears to backtrack all earlier statements, but gives his public behavior a new reason.

“Okay I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi”, he first started by saying.

“And hopefully you guys have come to the realization that I can and will say whatever the f*** I feel like whenever the f*** I feel like it”.

Source: X (Formerly known as Twitter)

In regards to Ye’s actions, he’s been making headlines for similar actions in the past as well.

A big moment in time being when he went on a series of rants including the “Death Con 3” tweet, which ended with him, being dropped by big names like Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga.

The backlash also led the rapper to lose millions in a single day, as was revealed in his own Instagram account, as part of his response to the CEO of an entertainment company, Ari Emanuel.

It is pertientent to mention that Ari penned an op-ed in the Financial Times calling Ye out for the fact that “there should be no tolerance anywhere for West's anti-Semitism.” Because “this is a moment in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option.”