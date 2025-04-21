 
Royal expert decodes Prince Andrew's awkward body language at Easter service

Prince Andrew made a surprising appearance at Easter Sunday with King Charles, Queen Camilla

Lifestyle News Desk
April 21, 2025

Royal expert decodes Prince Andrew's awkward body language at Easter service

Prince Andrew looked “restricted” as he made a rare public appearance at the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The “disgraced” Duke of York “appeared from the shadows” and joined senior royals including King Charles and Queen Camilla, claimed body language expert.

Speaking with The Express, body language expert Judi James noted that Andrew’s movements were limited to chatting with his brother-in-law, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

"Having kept a low profile until that point, Andrew suddenly appeared from the shadows of the chapel entrance to air his profile and status a little in the sunshine,” James said.

"He looked restricted to chatting to Tim rather than mingling with any groups but that didn't stop him from splaying his legs and standing with one arm across his stomach with his open jacket and one hand performing some authoritative downward points with his index finger as he spoke to an awkward-looking Tim."

