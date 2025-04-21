 
Meghan Markle hit with sad verdict over her attempt to mend bridges

Meghan Markle’s peace offering of jam, honey, crêpes mix and other things appears not to have been well received

Hiba Anjum
April 21, 2025

Meghan Markle’s peace offering to King Charles appears not to have had the desired effect in the eyes of experts.

So much so that one has stepped forward with a rather candid view of the situation, via a “very well-placed source”.

That expert is royal correspondent Neil Sean and he spoke to Fox News Digital about all this.

According to him, the peace offering was “an As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source.”

However, Daily Mirror's Royal Editor, Russell Myers feels that is ‘unlikely’ and told Sky News Australia “In terms of... peace offerings, I don’t think we’re there yet.”

In addition, before signing off he also issued a clap back against Meghan by saying, “I’m not sure a hamper full of jam and biscuits and crepes will smooth over relations.”

For those unversed with Meghan’s brand launch, she managed to sell out within thirty minutes, and has since not announced a second drop.  

