Senior royal family member likely to attend Pope Francis funeral

A senior member of the Royal Family will likely attend the funeral of Pope Francis, a royal expert has claimed following the death of the Pontiff.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “A senior member of the Royal Family is likely to attend the Pope’s funeral. Flags will fly at half-mast from some UK government buildings in tribute to the late Pontiff.”

According to a report by the AFP, Pope Francis died on Monday aged 88, a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter´s Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church."

Francis´s death came days after his surprise meeting with King Charles during the monarch’s state visit to Italy.

Pope Francis and King Charles had previously unannounced meeting at the Vatican earlier this month during state visit to Italy, Buckingham Palace and the Vatican announced.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had been due to make a formal state visit to the Vatican, but postponed their plans after doctors prescribed Francis two months of rest after the pontiff experienced a serious bout of double pneumonia.