Prince Harry appears in new photos after royal family reunion

Prince Harry recently visited Britain however, did not meet King Charles and Prince William

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

April 21, 2025

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla led the royal family in attending the traditional Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their respective spouses and other royals attended the service.

However, Kate Middleton and Prince William along with their children did not join the royal family in Windsor.

The palace shared photos with caption, “The King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor today for the traditional Easter Matins service.”

Following the royal family’s reunion on special event, the Invictus Games Foundation shared photos of its founder and patron Prince Harry.

Posting the photos on Instagram, the IGF says: “The Yellow Bench embodied one of the defining themes of the #InvictusGames The Hague 2020 - connection.

“Yellow benches were scattered around the venues to encourage everyone in attendance to connect, share their stories and heal.”

It further says, “We hope that the conversation to support the international wounded, injured or sick service community continues as we are here to listen and help! #IAMHere.”


