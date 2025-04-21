 
Geo News

Justin Bieber sparks another wave of concern amid his drugged up state

Justin Bieber sparks concern about his mental and physical health

By
Web Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Justin Bieber sparks another wave of concern amid his drugged up state
Justin Bieber sparks another wave of concern amid his drugged up state

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has sparked a lot of concern among his fans and led many to rush to social media with worrying comments about his recent Coachella appearance.

It all started when someone posted a video of the singer, with the caption “Justin Bieber displays concerning behavior while smoking and partying at Coachella.”

Justin Bieber sparks another wave of concern amid his drugged up state

In only a matter of hours did the comments come floating in with many saying he looks drugged.

According to one user, “They’re keeping him drugged up from talking and running his mouth about Diddy”.

Whereas another seemed less than convinced for they turned to note, “I dunno who needs to read this but a lot of drugs are taken during Coachella. The whole idea of it is to show out and vibe together.”

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

However, the conversation did not stop there because many others called it “heartbreaking to watch” and urged others with the words, “We need to put him in our prayers.”

It is also pertinent to mention that reports about Bieber’s mental health, financial woes and rumored marital strife’s with Hailey have been taking over social media for weeks now, and it’s all coincided with Diddy’s arrest and upcoming hearing which many connect Bieber to, because of his close connection to him in his younger days.

When Meghan revealed Queen Elizabeth's thoughtful blanket moment
When Meghan revealed Queen Elizabeth's thoughtful blanket moment
Princess Isabella receives special gift on 18th birthday
Princess Isabella receives special gift on 18th birthday
Pope Francis's death draws celebs' reactions
Pope Francis's death draws celebs' reactions
Meghan Markle's podcast: Do people genuinely enjoy watching it? video
Meghan Markle's podcast: Do people genuinely enjoy watching it?
'American Idol' singer John Foster pays heartfelt homage to his lost friend
'American Idol' singer John Foster pays heartfelt homage to his lost friend
'Desperate' Jessica Simpson 'throwing herself at guys' including Marvel star
'Desperate' Jessica Simpson 'throwing herself at guys' including Marvel star
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Easter service
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Easter service
Lucy Hale admits she would feel THIS about her skin in her 20s
Lucy Hale admits she would feel THIS about her skin in her 20s