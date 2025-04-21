Justin Bieber sparks another wave of concern amid his drugged up state

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has sparked a lot of concern among his fans and led many to rush to social media with worrying comments about his recent Coachella appearance.

It all started when someone posted a video of the singer, with the caption “Justin Bieber displays concerning behavior while smoking and partying at Coachella.”

In only a matter of hours did the comments come floating in with many saying he looks drugged.

According to one user, “They’re keeping him drugged up from talking and running his mouth about Diddy”.

Whereas another seemed less than convinced for they turned to note, “I dunno who needs to read this but a lot of drugs are taken during Coachella. The whole idea of it is to show out and vibe together.”

Source: Twitter

However, the conversation did not stop there because many others called it “heartbreaking to watch” and urged others with the words, “We need to put him in our prayers.”

It is also pertinent to mention that reports about Bieber’s mental health, financial woes and rumored marital strife’s with Hailey have been taking over social media for weeks now, and it’s all coincided with Diddy’s arrest and upcoming hearing which many connect Bieber to, because of his close connection to him in his younger days.