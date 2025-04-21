Princess Isabella receives special gift on 18th birthday

Princess Isabella of Denmark has received a special gift as she celebrated her 18th birthday on Monday, April 21.

To mark the occasion of Princess Isabella's 18th birthday, official gala portraits of the Princess were also released for the first time.

The Denmark’s royal palace shared the first official portraits of the young Princess wearing a show-stopping orange gown with the Turquoise Daisy Bandeau tiara and matching earrings.

The palace shared the photos of Princess Isabella on its official Instagram handle and website.

According to royal expert Brittany, who goes by Royal News Network on X, formerly Twitter handle, “Princess Isabella of Denmark has been given a very special gift for her 18th birthday, the Turquoise Daisy Bandeau!”

The royal expert says, “The piece originally belonged to Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden, also known as Margaret of Connaught, who died before she became Queen. The tiara then passed to her granddaughter Ingrid, who married Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and eventually became Queen Ingrid of Denmark. That makes her Princess Isabella's great-grandmother!”

The historic tiara features small turquoise, pearl and diamond “flowers.”

Brittany went on saying, “It is a very sweet gift, and Isabella was also given the Order of the Elephant!”

Meanwhile, the royal family says, “The Princess is photographed in the Knight's Hall of Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg.”







