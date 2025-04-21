 
Geo News

Princess Isabella receives special gift on 18th birthday

Palace releases the photos of Princess Isabella on its official social media handle and website

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

April 21, 2025

Princess Isabella receives special gift on 18th birthday
Princess Isabella receives special gift on 18th birthday

Princess Isabella of Denmark has received a special gift as she celebrated her 18th birthday on Monday, April 21.

To mark the occasion of Princess Isabella's 18th birthday, official gala portraits of the Princess were also released for the first time.

The Denmark’s royal palace shared the first official portraits of the young Princess wearing a show-stopping orange gown with the Turquoise Daisy Bandeau tiara and matching earrings.

The palace shared the photos of Princess Isabella on its official Instagram handle and website.

According to royal expert Brittany, who goes by Royal News Network on X, formerly Twitter handle, “Princess Isabella of Denmark has been given a very special gift for her 18th birthday, the Turquoise Daisy Bandeau!”

Princess Isabella receives special gift on 18th birthday

The royal expert says, “The piece originally belonged to Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden, also known as Margaret of Connaught, who died before she became Queen. The tiara then passed to her granddaughter Ingrid, who married Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and eventually became Queen Ingrid of Denmark. That makes her Princess Isabella's great-grandmother!”

The historic tiara features small turquoise, pearl and diamond “flowers.”

Brittany went on saying, “It is a very sweet gift, and Isabella was also given the Order of the Elephant!”

Meanwhile, the royal family says, “The Princess is photographed in the Knight's Hall of Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg.”



When Meghan revealed Queen Elizabeth's thoughtful blanket moment
When Meghan revealed Queen Elizabeth's thoughtful blanket moment
Pope Francis's death draws celebs' reactions
Pope Francis's death draws celebs' reactions
Meghan Markle's podcast: Do people genuinely enjoy watching it? video
Meghan Markle's podcast: Do people genuinely enjoy watching it?
Justin Bieber sparks another wave of concern amid his drugged up state
Justin Bieber sparks another wave of concern amid his drugged up state
'American Idol' singer John Foster pays heartfelt homage to his lost friend
'American Idol' singer John Foster pays heartfelt homage to his lost friend
'Desperate' Jessica Simpson 'throwing herself at guys' including Marvel star
'Desperate' Jessica Simpson 'throwing herself at guys' including Marvel star
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Easter service
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Easter service
Lucy Hale admits she would feel THIS about her skin in her 20s
Lucy Hale admits she would feel THIS about her skin in her 20s