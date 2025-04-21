When Meghan revealed Queen Elizabeth's thoughtful blanket moment

Meghan Markle said she respected Queen Elizabeth II and was delighted to have grandmother figure after marrying Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex's made these remarks about the late Queen, who is being remembered on what would have been her 99th birthday today (21 April, 2025), in her Netflix documentary "Harry &Meghan."

In the documentary released in 2022, Meghan shared the details of her fist official tour with Queen Elizabeth.

The wife of Prince Harry also revealed the Queen pulled her blanket over her knees when they were travelling in a car during the royal visit.

Meghan Markle praised Prince Philip, and King Charles as she went on to recall a dinner with the father-son duo.

She talked about sitting next to Prince Philip and chatting with him without knowing she had his bad ear during a Christmas dinner.

The Duchess said she was informed about Philip's bad hear by her husband but still she was happy she sat next to the Duke of Edinburgh and talked to him.

In the same documentary, Harry went on to accuse his brother Prince William of betraying him by allowing his office to be misused for propaganda against other members of the family.

The royal couple also opened up about what led to their departure from the UK in the fourth episode of the documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.







