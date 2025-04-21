 
Geo News

'Succession' star Alan Ruck set to star in 'Corporate Retreat'

'Star Trek: Of Gods and Men' actor is ready to appear in the upcoming film 'Corporate Retreat'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Succession star Alan Ruck set to star in Corporate Retreat
'Succession' star Alan Ruck set to star in 'Corporate Retreat'

Alan Ruck, who starred in the HBO series Succession, has joined the cast of the forthcoming horror-thriller Corporate Retreat.

For the unversed, the upcoming film is written and directed by Aaron Fisher while Uri Singer is serving as the executive producer.

Notably, Fisher also co-wrote the script with Kerri Lee Romeo.

Expressing his thoughts about Ruck's inclusion in Corporate Retreat, Singer quipped, “We’re thrilled to welcome Alan to the team.”

He added, “His unique ability to seamlessly blend comedy and drama is truly exceptional. Alan has that rare talent to make audiences laugh even in moments of suspense and horror, perfectly aligning with the tone we’re aiming for in ‘Corporate Retreat.'"

The film is about a group of corporate employees who work at a tech company and go on a team trip. However, it turns into a brutal fight for survival as the boss seeks revenge.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the film Corporate Retreat, whose principal photography will begin in June this year, also includes Ashton Sanders and Rosanna Arquette, other than Ruck, who secured a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance in Succession.

