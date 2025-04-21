 
Tyla defends copying Britney Spears look at 2025 Coachella

Tyla’s Coachella outfit was compared on social media to that of Britney Spears

Lifestyle News Desk
April 21, 2025

Tyla just addressed whether she copied Britney Spears for her Coachella look or not

During weekend two of the popular music festival, the Water singer left little for everyone to imagine while she performed for her set.

The outfit she rocked on stage was immediately compared by social media users to the one that the Oops!...I Did It Again crooner wore back in 2001, at the MTV VMAs.

And even though, the tweet is now-deleted, but Tyla was quick to dismiss the assumption that she copied the Princess of Pop.

“Love her but i just thought the outfit was fly...no inspo,” she wrote in reply to a troll, who has now deleted the tweet posted on X, formerly Twitter.

While another mentioned, “I personally think she is a copycat and too full of herself,” at which Tyla promptly snapped back and wrote, “Personally I think you should stfu.”

For context, at Coachella, the Grammy winning star wore micro denim shorts with a tasseled beaded fringe and green feathery details, pairing it with a bright green bralette top having purple details on it.

While back in 2001, as Britney Spears performed her hit track, I’m a Slave 4 U, at the MTV VMAs, she also wore a green bralette top with dark blue shorts with colourful work and flowy textures. 

