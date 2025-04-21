Netflix drops 'WWE: Unreal' docuseries teaser

The writers' room is arguably the backbone of WWE, and it's on display in the teaser for the new Netflix docuseries.



The streamer, though, did not reveal many details about the project but teased it will feature top WWE superstars in action outside the ring, “where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”

In the teaser, chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque teases, “This is a calculated, coordinated production,” adding, “It’s time. We’re gonna lift the curtain.”

According to Variety, Chris Weaver will direct, while Erik Powers will be the showrunner. Several people will serve as executive producers, including Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Marc Pomarico.

The latest docuseries is a deepening of the partnership between Netflix and WWE.

It is a nod to the earlier deal in which the streamer acquired the exclusive rights to the RAW for $5 billion over the next 10 years.

In the meantime, WWE: Unreal has not yet released a release date.