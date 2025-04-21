 
Geo News

Prince William likely to represent King Charles at Pope Francis funeral

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently met Pope Francis during their visit to Italy

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Prince William likely to represent King Charles at Pope Francis funeral

Prince William, the heir to the British throne, is expected to attend the funeral of Pope Francis if the heads of states or their representatives are invited.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, British journalist Rebecca English wrote  "We expect something from Buckingham Palace this morning. Officials also waiting to learn of the Pope’s funeral intentions and if Heads of States or their representatives (most likely Prince William) will be invited."

Prince William likely to represent King Charles at Pope Francis funeral

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday.

He was 88, and had suffered a serious bout of double pneumonia this year, but his death came as a shock after he had been driven around St. Peter's Square in an open-air popemobile to greet cheering crowds on Easter Sunday.

Francis on Sunday made his first prolonged public appearance since being discharged from hospital on March 23 following a 38-day stay for pneumonia, occasionally waving to onlookers and greeting a child who was brought to his side.

Tributes for Francis poured in from around the world, with many leaders praising his humility. No date has yet been set for the funeral.

Nick Jonas gets honest about his silent health battle
Nick Jonas gets honest about his silent health battle
Will Forte went to extreme lenghts to prank his parents at 14
Will Forte went to extreme lenghts to prank his parents at 14
SZA manages tour opening blunder
SZA manages tour opening blunder
Prince Harry's veiled threat to the Firm gets slammed under the microscope
Prince Harry's veiled threat to the Firm gets slammed under the microscope
Dick Van Dyne makes shocking admission about his marriage with Arlene Silver
Dick Van Dyne makes shocking admission about his marriage with Arlene Silver
'Big Bang Theory' star reveals why her character disappeared from show
'Big Bang Theory' star reveals why her character disappeared from show
Tyla defends copying Britney Spears look at 2025 Coachella
Tyla defends copying Britney Spears look at 2025 Coachella
John Travolta shares how he spent Easter Sunday with family
John Travolta shares how he spent Easter Sunday with family