Will Forte went to extreme lenghts to prank his parents at 14

Will Forte recently got candid and opened up about a wild prank he pulled at the age of 14.

On the latest episode of Sean Evans' YouTube show Hot Ones, the 54-year-old American comedian and actor was asked about the best prank he played on his parents.

While having the show’s signature spicy wings, Forte reluctantly quipped, "I have an awful one. Ugh. I’m not even going to tell it."

But the Emmy-nominated host encouraged him to reveal it and then The Last Man on Earth alum went on to share the disturbing prank he did on his parents at 14.

He said, "It’s awful. It’s horrible. You’ll see why. Please feel free to cut this out.”

"I saw my mom driving in the neighbourhood, and I was like, 'Oh, this'll be funny.' I wrote on a piece of paper, I’m like, 'I'm so sorry, Mom.' And then left that at the front door and then laid down on her bathroom floor as if I was no longer alive,” Forte explained.

However, the Primetime Emmy-nominated star’s prank turned out to be serious rather than funny, as he recalled, "Hearing her scream, it was the worst! It was the worst thing. And I immediately popped up — 'Mom, I’m kidding!'"

"Little s***** f***** 14-year-old thinking it's funny,” the Saturday Night Live star noted.

Notably, the prank spiralled out of control but it did teach Forte a valuable lesson.

"It did teach me, like, 'Oh, not everything is funny. There are things that hurt people.’ And, you know, I certainly look back at my own work and there are regrets I have, but I don’t love comedy that hurts people or makes fun of people,” he stated.