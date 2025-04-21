Lola Young beaks silence on her 'bad' Coachella debut

Lola Young’s Coachella debut was not an easy treat for her.

Taking to her Instagram, the 24-year-old British singer-songwriter, who performed for the first time at the music festival on April 11 in Indio, California, shared a video of herself, revealing that she had borne a nerve-induced stomach illness throughout her set.

Young wrote on the video, “Not me doing my first Coachella & gagging & throwing up all the way through the set," and added a trigger warning for "sickness" in the upcoming display.

“It was getting real bad here, guys,” the Messy crooner scribbled, as she can be seen retching while singing a song.

“Can I get a bucket please?” she then asked but quickly left the stage to vomit.

Eventually, the Pick Me Up hitmaker returned to the stage and said, "And I’m back [and] twerking my way through the sickness. That wouldn’t have been cute if I threw up."

Lola Young also added a caption under her post, which was a montage, that read, "I was nervous guys and it was 40 bloody degrees [Celsius]."