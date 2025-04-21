 
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren celebrate Easter together amid divorce

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage

April 21, 2025

Jessica Alba had a special reunion with her Cash Warren amid their divorce.

Alba and Warren spent Easter together along with their kids Honor, 16, Have, 13 and Hayes, 7.

Taking to Instagram on April 20, the Honest Renovations star shared a carousel of photos and video clips from Easter Sunday.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “Easter Sunday w the fam.”

The first picture showed the former couple posing together with their children in front of a rose bush outdoors. Meanwhile, the second slide features a video clip showcasing Hayes on an Easter egg hunt with his sisters in the sunny outdoors with Bill Withers’ Lovely Day playing in the background.

Moreover, the carousel included more photos from the family’s celebration.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Jessica Alba filed for divorce from Cash Warren earlier this year. The former couple, who tied the knot in May 2008, have been married for 16 years.

Notably, the reason for their separation was cited as “irreconcilable differences,” as per People Magazine.

