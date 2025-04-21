Was Prince Andrew's appearance with royals a test of the waters?

Prince Andrew joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for Easter service on Sunday.

It was the first time the Duke of York was photographed at a royal family event since last Easter.

The Duke's presence elicited reaction from Republic, an anti-monarchy group, which recently staged a protest against King Charles outside the Durham Cathedral.

The organization's CEO, Graham Smith, wrote on X, "He remains accused of serious sexual offences, accusations which prompted his family to pay off his accuser to the tune of £12m. And this is a matter for debate?."

Smith was reacting to an X post which read, "Was Prince Andrew right to join other royals at an Easter service this Sunday? Should he keep his head down."

Commenting on the post a user wrote, "It’s clearly a testing of the water to reinstate him. Interesting that William and Catherine weren’t present because they realise he’s toxic to their brand."

Defending the younger brother of King Charles, one user said, "What a country we have become, what happened to “Innocent until proven guilty”? He has never been arrested, charged or convicted of any crime!"

Another said, "I think he’s kept his head down quite admirably. This was a private service and he was entitled to attend. Personally I can’t stand this arrogant man but to me it’s all in the past. But I don’t want to see him get an important role in the RF."

Andrew became a royal pariah over his friendship with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was forced to step down from a roving UK trade ambassador role in 2011, before quitting all royal duties in 2019 and then being stripped of his military links and royal patronages in 2022 amid allegations of sexual misconduct which he has always denied.



