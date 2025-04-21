Rebel Wilson takes on tough health challenge, invites fans to join

Rebel Wilson has had an impressive weight loss journey and is continuing her health-related efforts

Rebel Wilson is taking on a major health challenge for the coming six weeks.

Wilson, who’s showing off her skinny physique after shedding 80 lbs in 2020, revealed that she’s embarking on a six-week challenge and asked fans if they’d like to participate.

“Who’s up for a 6-week health challenge? I know I am because I’ve just been really indulging over Easter and also quite frankly for the last couple of months. And I really want to be a healthier version of me,” the Pitch Perfect actress said.

“So I’m gonna give up chocolate and ice cream for the next six weeks,” she shared. “And instead, each week I’m gonna do something positive for my health. So this week, I’m gonna be grateful for five things and I’m gonna write it down.”





In the caption, the actress wrote: “The challenge is to give up 1-3 things you’ve been indulging in lately (mine is chocolate + ice cream) and instead do something positive for your health (mental and physical) - so this week it’s to write down 5 things every night that you’re grateful for!”

Rebel Wilson opened up about her weight loss journey in her memoir Rebel Rising: A Memoir, writing, "It's literally about working at a healthier way to deal with your emotions, and there is no magic solution.”