 
Geo News

Rebel Wilson takes on tough health challenge, invites fans to join

Rebel Wilson has had an impressive weight loss journey and is continuing her health-related efforts

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Rebel Wilson has had an impressive weight loss journey and is continuing her health-related efforts
Rebel Wilson has had an impressive weight loss journey and is continuing her health-related efforts

Rebel Wilson is taking on a major health challenge for the coming six weeks.

Wilson, who’s showing off her skinny physique after shedding 80 lbs in 2020, revealed that she’s embarking on a six-week challenge and asked fans if they’d like to participate.

“Who’s up for a 6-week health challenge? I know I am because I’ve just been really indulging over Easter and also quite frankly for the last couple of months. And I really want to be a healthier version of me,” the Pitch Perfect actress said.

“So I’m gonna give up chocolate and ice cream for the next six weeks,” she shared. “And instead, each week I’m gonna do something positive for my health. So this week, I’m gonna be grateful for five things and I’m gonna write it down.”


In the caption, the actress wrote: “The challenge is to give up 1-3 things you’ve been indulging in lately (mine is chocolate + ice cream) and instead do something positive for your health (mental and physical) - so this week it’s to write down 5 things every night that you’re grateful for!”

Rebel Wilson opened up about her weight loss journey in her memoir Rebel Rising: A Memoir, writing, "It's literally about working at a healthier way to deal with your emotions, and there is no magic solution.”

Diddy nears new milestone after latest setback
Diddy nears new milestone after latest setback
Justin Bieber's fans open up about Coachella partying video: Report
Justin Bieber's fans open up about Coachella partying video: Report
Patti Smith mourns loss of Pope Francis
Patti Smith mourns loss of Pope Francis
Kaitlyn Dever opens up about tragic family event right before 'The Last of Us'
Kaitlyn Dever opens up about tragic family event right before 'The Last of Us'
Lola Young beaks silence on her 'bad' Coachella debut
Lola Young beaks silence on her 'bad' Coachella debut
Netflix drops 'WWE: Unreal' docuseries teaser video
Netflix drops 'WWE: Unreal' docuseries teaser
Was Prince Andrew's appearance with royals a test of the waters?
Was Prince Andrew's appearance with royals a test of the waters?
George R. R. Martin calls ‘Game of Thrones' story a ‘curse'
George R. R. Martin calls ‘Game of Thrones' story a ‘curse'