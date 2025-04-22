Kanye West reveals major cause behind JAY-Z feud

JAY-Z and Kanye West have been close friends for a long time, but now they are anything but pals.



He claimed the reason for this was politics. In a since-deleted post, the 48-year-old alleged that the music mogul objected to his political views while working on the track Jail.



“Why did Jay Z have to say ‘no red hat’ on Jail,” he penned on X while referring to his then-support to President Donald Trump.

He continued, “That **** tore me to my soul. We fought about it and he told me either leave that line on there or take my verse off."

"Me wearing the red hat was the most stand out example of me going against ‘the program.’ Do you guys think he was instructed to say that?" he added.

Ye's claim somewhat appears in the 55-year-old lyrics where he rapped, “Told him, ‘Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home’ / Not me with all of these sins, castin’ stones / This might be the return of The Throne (Throne) / Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus.”

Since Jail, Jay-Z and Kanye have not collaborated, and it was part of the latter's album, Donda.