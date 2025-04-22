Dustin Lynch gets emotional during Red Rocks debut

Dustin Lynch recently performed at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado for the first time.

The show, which was held on April 16, marked a major milestone in the Country music star's career.

Speaking with People Magazine, Lynch said, "We're going to play a song by the band that inspired us to pick up instruments and write our own music to look cool in high school. It's an honor to play this here.”

He also shared that he used to watch the DVD of Incubus' 2004 Red Rocks show with his first bandmates in college, adding,, “Ever since we started the band, and ever since I've been on stage, I've wanted to play the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and today's the day.”

“It's really special to get to share this trip and this night with the guys. It's really our first big show of 2025, and I can't think of a bigger, better way to start our year off," he shared.

Lynch also performed the band's hit Drive alongside same former bandmates. Moreover, with part with part of ticket sales going to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, Lynch revealed that he admired firefighters as a child.

"I remember we had a ton of big trees in our yard, and we'd get to burn leaves. I would go out in the yard and pretend like I was one of the firefighters. I'm just a little pyromaniac, is what it is," Lynch said.

He also noted, "To get to play a show for those guys and girls in this foundation this many years later at this iconic venue that I've always wanted to play is a crazy blessing."

Additionally, Dustin Lynch dedicated songs to his parents and grandparents, revealing that his debut track Cowboys and Angels was inspired by his grandparents, who just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.