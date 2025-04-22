 
Jax Taylor 'frustrated' over mental health talks after violent Brittany Cartwright fight

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 22, 2025

Jax Taylor has made a shocking revelation about seeking mental health treatment after his argument with Brittany Cartwright.

Taylor revealed in The Valley that he checked himself into a mental health facility following heated argument with his estranged wife, Cartwright, as reported by People Magazine.

Speaking with Danny Booko and Jason Caperna, Taylor said, "There’s a lot of issues," adding, "I don’t think I’m as bad as they’re making me out to me."

"What’s bad to you, man? I mean, you’re throwing furniture. Brittany won’t even let you see your son alone, man. That sounds really bad to me," Booko said in confessional.

However, Taylor said, "I’m going to this mental hospital or this mental clinic or mental health clinic, this place that I’ve researched a little bit."

He also expressed being frustrated by ongoing conversations about his behavior, saying, "A week long of me having this conversation 50 f------ times. I get it. I got it," adding, "it’s just tough for me to ask for help. But I talked to my sister and she was like, ‘You should go.’"

For those unaware, Brittany Cartwright claimed Jax Taylor flipped a coffee table after he found out that she had been hooking up with a mutual friend, Julian, following their separation.

While Taylor previously admitted to losing control, he opened up about battling cocaine and alcohol addiction. He spent 30 days in a mental health facility and recently shared that he’s been sober for 139 days.

