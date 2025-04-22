Joanna Gaines gets 'beautiful' surprise on her 47th birthday

Joanna Gaines just rang in her 47th birthday with a special surprise from her teen daughter.

The Fixer Upper star, who shares five children with husband Chip Gaines, is telling all about the surprises she received on her 47th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity interior decorator offered a sneak peek into her big day on Sunday via a video clip set to the tune of A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Disney's Cinderella.

The video captured a beautiful set-up her 18-year-old daughter Ella had organised overnight, complete with flowers, sweet treats, and drinks.

"I went to bed at about midnight, and some time between 12-7am my little fairy daughter Ella waved her magic wand and did all of this for my birthday weekend," the TV personality began in her caption.

"I woke up to my very favourite things on the table and a delicious breakfast that she made from scratch—just the most beautiful setup. I want to sit here all weekend and just take it in."

The mom of five also received a tribute from her husband and Fixer Upper costar on Saturday.

"My. Best. Friend. Happy birthday, Joey.. I love you!!" Chip, 50, captioned a sweet photograph of himself and Joanna on a nature walk.

The couple got married on May 31, 2003, in their hometown of Waco, Texas, built a successful home renovation business, and welcomed five children together, including Crew, 6, Emmie, 15, Duke, 16, Ella, 18, and Drake, 20.