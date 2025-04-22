Why Joss Stone and Cody DaLuz sleep separately after 18 months marriage

Joss Stone has made strict changes to bedtime after 18 months of marriage to Cody DaLuz.

The 38-year-old singer, who shares three children with the US marine turned musician, got candid about "the rearing stage" at home in a recent episode of her podcast A Cuppa Love.

In the episode, the Grammy winner could be seen touching upon topics like couples sleeping apart, at which she gave her own example to justify it.

"It can work - I should hope so, because I sleep with my daughter Violet now," Stone began before spilling the reasons behind it.

"Cody watches horror movies. Every now and then I'll wake up and I'll go in and give him a little cuddle," the British singer said of her husband, 35.

"It's so crazy - we have so many children, I have to make sure that they stay asleep without screaming. So this is a children's scenario," the Nashville resident added.

Stone gave a little more context into the situation, saying her daughter has also become used to sleeping with her.

"I'm like, I'm not going to be in there, waking [Cody] up every five minutes. I go in with my baby Violet who, by the way, will not go to sleep unless I'm there - that's probably my fault, but I love that - and then I do my whole night shift. But it's crazy," she added on the podcast.

At another point during the episode, Stone also confessed another reason she avoids sleeping with her husband of 18 months.

"For me, I love a chat at night time, and he's like, 'Jesus Christ, Joss, it's past nine o'clock, I'm going to bed! Can you shut up?'" she said laughing. "I actually wrote a song about that. It is crazy but it sort of works."

The podcaster admitted to people finding it wrong but went on to explain why it's not "bad" for her marriage.

"It can work if you are romantic with each other. If you're not sleeping in the same room and that's your only time for romance, then it's a problem."

Stone detailed how she and her husband make it work.

"You've gotta be like, 'I love you babe but I'm going back in the other room because you're watching a slasher movie. Goodbye. I'll see ya later! I'll see you when I pop her out and get my body back.'"

"Because we tour and spend so much time in a hotel room on our own, we get that peace - we're like, oh we don't mind. Also, Cody was away for months at a time," she explained, before adding the couple once did long distance too when he was stationed in Iraq at a point in his life.

The Never Forget My Love songstress also explained how the couple also found a middle ground on how to spend time together outside of their lives as parents.

"Cody was actually saying, you know, there is this whole thing with marriage... he says things like, 'Partners that work out together, stay together.'"

"So when we get the chance, instead of going on a date - he loves the gym - we go and work out. I don't even work out but I'll do it because he likes it," Stone added.